Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,372 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 36.4% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 355,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,686,000 after purchasing an additional 94,810 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 81.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 116,840 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Moderna by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after purchasing an additional 517,683 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in Moderna by 10.5% during the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $44,527.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $97.48 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $163.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.94 and its 200 day moving average is $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. Moderna’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

