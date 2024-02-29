Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,771 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter worth about $522,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 61.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,616,000 after purchasing an additional 124,779 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 56,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 546,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,366,000 after buying an additional 26,088 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNM opened at $37.61 on Thursday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.53.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 150.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNM shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

