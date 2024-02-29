Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,041 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,084 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $47.89 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $49.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

