Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 71 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $228.74 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.77 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.73.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.45.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

