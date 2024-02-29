Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Hits New 1-Year High at $623.00

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 623 ($7.90) and last traded at GBX 621.60 ($7.88), with a volume of 226426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 622.80 ($7.90).

Melrose Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 586.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 531.99. The stock has a market cap of £8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -31,140.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.89.

About Melrose Industries

(Get Free Report)

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.