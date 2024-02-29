Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.280-3.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Merit Medical Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.28-$3.35 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 3.4 %

Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.41. 181,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,799. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.91. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $324.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.66 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.17%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,098,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,777,000 after buying an additional 427,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,653,000 after purchasing an additional 377,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,022,000 after purchasing an additional 45,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,292,000 after purchasing an additional 50,359 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 886,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.