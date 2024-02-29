Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.77% from the stock’s current price.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.63.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $80.13 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

