Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $2.00. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.39. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $9.62.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 482.47% and a negative return on equity of 264.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $25,276.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,724.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $79,671.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,164.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $25,276.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,724.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,108 shares of company stock valued at $127,663 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

