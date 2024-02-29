Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. BTIG Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 482.47% and a negative return on equity of 264.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $79,671.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,164.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $25,276.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,724.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $79,671.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,164.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,108 shares of company stock valued at $127,663 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter.
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
