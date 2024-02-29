Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

MRSN stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $585.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.39. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.19% and a negative net margin of 482.47%. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mersana Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $25,276.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,724.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $25,276.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,724.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $79,671.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,164.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,108 shares of company stock valued at $127,663. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,698,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,963,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,202,000 after purchasing an additional 490,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,412,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 556,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,237,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 51,465 shares during the period. Finally, Nextech Invest Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $13,870,000.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

