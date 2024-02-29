Metars Genesis Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $117.57 Million (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 29th. One Metars Genesis token can currently be bought for approximately $1.87 or 0.00002998 BTC on major exchanges. Metars Genesis has a market cap of $117.57 million and approximately $168,073.12 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Metars Genesis

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home.

Buying and Selling Metars Genesis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.88900143 USD and is up 10.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $161,851.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metars Genesis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metars Genesis using one of the exchanges listed above.

