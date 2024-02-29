MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,099 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $6,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MGM traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,985. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.16. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

