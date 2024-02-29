MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) VP Erika Lapish Acquires 500 Shares

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) VP Erika Lapish acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.86 per share, with a total value of $38,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,823. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $80.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $75.78 and a one year high of $124.96.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 289.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

