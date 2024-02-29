Michael J. Labarre Sells 10,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 156,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,191,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $39.69 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,273,000 after acquiring an additional 38,342 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,712,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,632,000 after acquiring an additional 253,363 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,323,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,949,000 after acquiring an additional 28,328 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after acquiring an additional 595,220 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,481,000 after acquiring an additional 98,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HALO. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

