Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ (MIST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ:MIST opened at $2.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $71.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 402.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

