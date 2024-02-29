Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Upgraded to Buy at New Street Research

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00. New Street Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $18.00 to $26.10 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

TIGO opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 45,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 21,965 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 246,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 126,679 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 1,431.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

