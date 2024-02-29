Mizuho Trims Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Target Price to $21.00

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JAMF. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Jamf from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Jamf from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered Jamf from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jamf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Get Jamf alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on JAMF

Jamf Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Jamf

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Jamf has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64.

In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $281,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,033.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,677 shares of company stock worth $592,290 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jamf

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,277,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,436,000 after acquiring an additional 89,057 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 705,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jamf

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.