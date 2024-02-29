Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Rating Reiterated by HSBC

HSBC reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a hold rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.82.

Get Moderna alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $97.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.35. Moderna has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $163.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moderna will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.