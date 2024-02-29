Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.07% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $16,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,934,234,000 after purchasing an additional 257,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after purchasing an additional 929,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,853,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,974,000 after purchasing an additional 41,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,421,000 after purchasing an additional 96,107 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR opened at $710.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $646.77 and a 200-day moving average of $552.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.12, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $383.19 and a 1-year high of $761.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,423 shares of company stock valued at $103,012,799. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.30.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

