Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Raised to $65.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MNST. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $55.85 on Thursday. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.12.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

