Morgan Stanley Raises Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $115.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 24.02% from the company’s previous close.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of PAG stock opened at $151.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.19. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $128.37 and a 52 week high of $180.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.02 and a 200-day moving average of $155.59.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,702,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3,459.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 601,536 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 491.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,472,000 after buying an additional 289,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,163,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2,465.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 197,293 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

