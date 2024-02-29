Morgan Stanley Trims Macy’s (NYSE:M) Target Price to $20.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

M has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.17.

Get Macy's alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Macy’s

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 2.16. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.1737 dividend. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 178.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Macy’s by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 755,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.