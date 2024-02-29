Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 1,176 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,561 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 7,993.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,988 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 62.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 167.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 842,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,259,000 after acquiring an additional 527,677 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HSBC. BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $811.00.

HSBC Stock Performance

NYSE HSBC opened at $39.33 on Thursday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $150.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79.

HSBC Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.76%. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

About HSBC

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.