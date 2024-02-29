Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 156 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,287,718,000 after purchasing an additional 333,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,525,419,000 after purchasing an additional 219,892 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,134,947 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,901,040,000 after purchasing an additional 210,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $695.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $659.96.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $752.00 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $465.33 and a one year high of $752.00. The company has a market cap of $333.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $694.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $615.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,967,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,967,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

