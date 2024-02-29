Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 4,159 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in KeyCorp by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in KeyCorp by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,825 shares of company stock valued at $496,214. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $18.56. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.