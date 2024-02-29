Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,612 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MFG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 397,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 64,481 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 657,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 40,455 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 828,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 141,362 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 121.0% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 98,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53,731 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,516,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Further Reading

