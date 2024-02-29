Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,028 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,392.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

SMFG opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.56.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.