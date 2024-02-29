Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $410,000 Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,893 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Pentair by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,735 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Pentair by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pentair by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pentair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after acquiring an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pentair Trading Up 0.2 %

PNR stock opened at $76.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.70. Pentair plc has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $77.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

