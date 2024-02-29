Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 1,702 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Invesco by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Invesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IVZ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

Invesco Price Performance

NYSE IVZ opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.23.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.11%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

