Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 1,813 Shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.53% of Franklin FTSE China ETF worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE China ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get Franklin FTSE China ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE China ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of FLCH stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $95.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34.

Franklin FTSE China ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE China ETF (FLCH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in China. FLCH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.