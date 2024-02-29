MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MP Materials

MP Materials Stock Down 2.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MP stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 117.24 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MP. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 153,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 3,848.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.