MQS Management LLC Acquires New Stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,731 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,606,000 after buying an additional 97,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,694,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of City by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,195 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of City by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 561,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of City by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John A. Derito sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $132,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles W. Fairchilds sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Derito sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $132,536.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of City from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of City from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

View Our Latest Research Report on City

City Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $99.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. City Holding has a 1 year low of $82.53 and a 1 year high of $115.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.53.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.06). City had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

City Company Profile

(Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.