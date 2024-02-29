MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,400 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 99.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 42,407 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,010 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Iron Mountain by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 892,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,056,000 after buying an additional 30,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $360,396.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $360,396.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,083,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $20,175,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,515 shares of company stock worth $4,467,480 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $75.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.62, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $75.95.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 412.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

