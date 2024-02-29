MQS Management LLC Buys 1,634 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 423.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 175,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 260,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth $4,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMP shares. StockNews.com lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.34. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $910.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $341.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.10%.

Insider Transactions at Compass Minerals International

In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

