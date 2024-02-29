MQS Management LLC Buys New Shares in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 0.6 %

MDU opened at $21.52 on Thursday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.51%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

