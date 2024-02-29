MQS Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 60.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 415.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VSH opened at $21.87 on Thursday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $785.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 14,846 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $330,026.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,631 shares in the company, valued at $947,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

See Also

