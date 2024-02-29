MQS Management LLC Has $191,000 Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

MQS Management LLC lessened its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.7% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Gates Industrial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GTES shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ivo Jurek purchased 20,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $250,002.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 626,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,638,273.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gates Industrial news, Director Neil P. Simpkins bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,200,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ivo Jurek purchased 20,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 626,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,638,273.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,030,492 shares of company stock worth $12,582,402 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Trading Down 0.8 %

GTES opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $14.93.

About Gates Industrial

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.