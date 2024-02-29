MQS Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 448.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 63.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

ALK opened at $38.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALK. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Melius lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

