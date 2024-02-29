MQS Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,587 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Owens Corning by 78.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $149.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.17. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $160.18. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at $6,148,277.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,869. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

