MQS Management LLC Invests $245,000 in RH (NYSE:RH)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $152,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,106.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,523 shares of company stock worth $25,770,327. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $264.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.19. RH has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.96 million. RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RH will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

