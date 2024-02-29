MQS Management LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth $208,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth about $243,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth about $3,510,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $748.47 million, a P/E ratio of 128.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 871.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHCT

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.