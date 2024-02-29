MQS Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Kennametal during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter worth $77,000.

NYSE:KMT opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.79. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $495.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

