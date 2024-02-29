MQS Management LLC Sells 3,189 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

MQS Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,940,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $422,535,000 after buying an additional 371,041 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Ciena by 8.6% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,652,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,893,000 after purchasing an additional 366,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,853,000 after buying an additional 31,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,052,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,838,000 after purchasing an additional 424,453 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ciena by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,498,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,227,000 after purchasing an additional 197,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,926,618. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,926,618. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 70,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $3,833,044.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,942,964.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,792. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ciena

Ciena Stock Up 0.9 %

CIEN stock opened at $56.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.99.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.