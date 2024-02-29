MQS Management LLC Sells 66 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

MQS Management LLC trimmed its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 114.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the third quarter worth about $6,908,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the third quarter worth about $682,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Stock Down 1.8 %

HEI opened at $190.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.60. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $153.63 and a 1-year high of $200.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $896.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HEI. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

