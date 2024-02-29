MQS Management LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Integer by 20.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Integer by 11.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 2.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Integer Price Performance
Shares of ITGR stock opened at $108.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.11. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $69.40 and a 12 month high of $108.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.20.
Integer Company Profile
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
