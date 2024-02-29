MQS Management LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,111,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,623,000 after purchasing an additional 64,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,523 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,676,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,229,000 after acquiring an additional 33,703 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 14.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,963,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,593,000 after acquiring an additional 381,845 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $50.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $332.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.07 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fox Factory

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.