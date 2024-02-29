MQS Management LLC Takes $242,000 Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 326,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 32.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 34,718 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 10.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 902,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after buying an additional 85,719 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 5.9% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 102,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on UMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

United Microelectronics Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE UMC opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.38. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.23.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Microelectronics

(Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.