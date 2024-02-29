MQS Management LLC Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 2,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $218.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $219.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.17 and its 200-day moving average is $171.87. The firm has a market cap of $157.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

