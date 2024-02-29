MQS Management LLC Takes Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 48.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,699 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 243.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,615,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,315 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 179.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,631,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,250 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 455.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 899,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in JFrog by 695.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 979,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,143,000 after purchasing an additional 856,700 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Price Performance

JFrog stock opened at $44.80 on Thursday. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FROG. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on JFrog from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $7,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,978,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $7,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,978,350.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 110,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,811,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,041,620.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 710,803 shares of company stock worth $28,386,438. 30.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

