MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MRC Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 542.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $11.54 on Friday. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

